If he is a Muslim activist, then he is called Dawood's man: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on ED action against Nawab Malik

Alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra hit out at the BJP led Central government for resorting to the use of the Central agencies, including the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), during the poll season.

The ED on Wednesday questioned Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, officials said.

The 62-year-old NCP leader is stated to have arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area around 8 AM and the agency is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that Nawab Malik was clearly against the Center and that was why action was being taken against him. Pawar also said that if he is a Muslim activist, then he is called Dawood's man. He further said that the people were being harassed and defamed by abusing their power.

"For many days people of BJP were tweeting that ED notice will come against Nawab Malik and Maha Vikas Aghadi. They directly took him to the ED office without any notice. I don't know what new type of politics they have started. It's an insult to Maharashtra," Sule said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the way in which Malik was taken from his home by ED is a challenge to the Maharashtra government.

"A minister is taken away by central agencies by coming to our state. After 2024, you'll be probed too. Keep this in mind," he said.

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil said that the behaviour is against the federal system of the country.

"This is another form of abuse of power. Taking away a minister in a state without giving any notice is a travesty of everything," he said.

Congress member of Parliament from Assam Pradyut Bordoloi hit out at the Central government, saying, "It is nothing but the most predictable action taken by the vindictive BJP government. The BJP has three partners that are like the three pokes of a Trishul (trident), the CBI, ED and Income tax, which are used to systematically target their political opponents." Bordoloi was speaking to ANI in Imphal where he's campaigning for his party.

Another ally of the NCP in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena. also hit out at the BJP for systematically targeting their opponents with the help of the Central agencies.

"Ever since the independence of the country, we have not seen this kind of systematic political targeting of opposition leaders and harassment by the ED and CBI. This is not in good taste and the BJP government has been doing this consistently," said a Member of Parliament of Shiv Sena on the condition of anonymity.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:04 AM IST