e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 04:34 PM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: An artists painted creative graffiti on the building wall at Chinchpokli, in Mumbai on Sunday, Dec 19, 2021. | (Photo by Bhushan Koyande)

Mumbai: An artists painted creative graffiti on the building wall at Chinchpokli, in Mumbai on Sunday, Dec 19, 2021. | (Photo by Bhushan Koyande)

Advertisement
19 December 2021 04:34 PM IST

Mega block on Harbor line: The work of re-girdering at Sandhurst road station on Harbor line is in progress and it may take another 90 to 100 mins to complete this work.Harbor line Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway administration for the inconvenience caused.

19 December 2021 04:34 PM IST

Mumbai | One person died, six injured after a car lost control at Malad's Aksa Beach. The deceased and the injured came to the beach to hold birthday celebrations. Police have registered ADR, further investigation.

19 December 2021 04:19 PM IST

Wanted conman held for duping people of Rs 2.5 Cr in Pune

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police have arrested a wanted conman, who along with his associates cheated approximately Rs 2.5 crore from the gullible public by promising them freebies and bonus on their LIC policies, an official said on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement
Advertisement