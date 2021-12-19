Mega block on Harbor line: The work of re-girdering at Sandhurst road station on Harbor line is in progress and it may take another 90 to 100 mins to complete this work.Harbor line Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway administration for the inconvenience caused.
Mumbai | One person died, six injured after a car lost control at Malad's Aksa Beach. The deceased and the injured came to the beach to hold birthday celebrations. Police have registered ADR, further investigation.
Wanted conman held for duping people of Rs 2.5 Cr in Pune
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police have arrested a wanted conman, who along with his associates cheated approximately Rs 2.5 crore from the gullible public by promising them freebies and bonus on their LIC policies, an official said on Sunday.
