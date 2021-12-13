Less govt interference will make startup ecosystem grow, crutches help only in short run: Union minister Piyush Goyal
The less the government interferes in the startup ecosystem, the more potential the latter will have to become successful, Union minister Piyush Goyal said here on Sunday.
Had Gopinath Munde been around Maha politics would have been different: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said had senior BJP leader Gopinath Munde been alive the current political scenario in Maharashtra would have been different.
Maharashtra's 18th Omicron case detected in Nagpur, is of ex-Covid infectee
A 40-year-old man from Maharashtra's Nagpur, who recently travelled to South Africa, has tested positive for Covid-19's new variant Omicron, taking the state's tally to 18, officials said on Sunday.
