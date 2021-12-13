Watch video | Mumbai: Dance bar raided at Andheri; 17 women rescued

Mumbai: The Social Service (SS) Branch has rescued atleast 17 women from a dance Bar in Andheri last night.

The women were kept hidden at two cavities inside the hotel, and it took officials over half an hour to identify the possible cavity locations which were in the make-up room.

The S S Branch broke open the wall and rescued the girls. Several people including the manager have been taken into custody for questioning.

The officials of SS Branch received a tip-off that women were made to dance in front of customers at Deepa Bar in Andheri.

After the police informer alerted them about the practices, SS Branch sleuths raided the premises, however by the time they could enter and begin their search, all the women were already gone The advanced electronic systems placed at the premises alerted the bar operators of the raid, said police.

The S S Branch officials searched the bar however there were no traces of the women allegedly dancing earlier, neither the bar manager and cashier or waiter were revealing anything and denied any women were dancing.

When they entered the make-up room their attention was caught by a large mirror, the police tried to remove it, however, it was clear that it was attached to the wall to conceal something. The officials then broke the mirror and the wall behind it with a hammer which was acting as a door for cavities.

A secret basement was found inside the hotel with AC and beds. Following the raid, an offence has been registered at Vile Parle police station.

