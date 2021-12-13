e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi inaugurates phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 croresIndia reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:06 PM IST

Mumbai: Goregaon woman's headless body found at Matheran lodge

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Advertisement

The headless corpse of a woman from Goregaon was found at a Matheran lodge on Sunday morning, a report from The Times of India stated.

The victim who has been identified as Poonam Pai was murdered with a sharp weapon and her head is yet to be found.

She had arrived at the lodge with a male companion who reportedly registered using fake names.

The probe was initially delayed as the lodge hadn't taken any identity proof from the guests. However, they later found the victims handbag and based on a medical prescription inside it learned that she belonged to Goregaon.

Five teams were formed by Matheran police to locate the suspect and find the woman's severed head. Moreover, three teams with Mumbai police two teams of Raigad police have also been deployed for investigation.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Ex-BMC official duped of Rs 21 lakh in insurance fraud Mumbai: Ex-BMC official duped of Rs 21 lakh in insurance fraud

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:06 PM IST
Advertisement