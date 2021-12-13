Mumbai: Goregaon woman's headless body found at Matheran lodge

The headless corpse of a woman from Goregaon was found at a Matheran lodge on Sunday morning, a report from The Times of India stated.

The victim who has been identified as Poonam Pai was murdered with a sharp weapon and her head is yet to be found.

She had arrived at the lodge with a male companion who reportedly registered using fake names.

The probe was initially delayed as the lodge hadn't taken any identity proof from the guests. However, they later found the victims handbag and based on a medical prescription inside it learned that she belonged to Goregaon.

Five teams were formed by Matheran police to locate the suspect and find the woman's severed head. Moreover, three teams with Mumbai police two teams of Raigad police have also been deployed for investigation.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 01:06 PM IST