MSRTC employee stir: Employees continue strike despite state govt's ultimatum

Despite the ultimatum given by Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab, the strike by MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) employees has continued today.

Now the ball is in the corporation's court to take action against the striking employees under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) as announced earlier.

All offences under the MESMA are non-bailable and can be imprisoned for a term that extends to one year or with a fine that extends up to Rs 2,000 or both.

Parab had earlier called upon the suspended employees to report to work by Monday and if they do so then their suspension will be revoked. MSRTC has already suspended 10,000 employees for defying the orders while continuing their participation in a month-long strike.

The government’s ultimatum came days after there a pay hike was announced effective from November salary. Parab had reiterated that the government will take a decision on MSRTC’s merger after the court ruling.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:20 AM IST