e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Education

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:05 AM IST

FPJ-Ed | COVID-19: Schools for classes 1-7 reopen in Nashik - See Pics

FPJ Web Desk
Schools for classes 1-7 reopen in Nashik | ANI

Schools for classes 1-7 reopen in Nashik | ANI

Advertisement

Amid the Omicron threat, schools for classes 1-7 in Nashik city, which were closed earlier due to the pandemic, have reopened today.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and Pune are yet to take a call on whether or not to reopen schools for primary students.

State school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, earlier last week said that the government is monitoring the situation.

“The local administration in Mumbai and Pune will take a call on whether to reopen schools from December 15,” she noted. Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar cautioned that the virus is spreading fast and therefore there is a need to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol. He said there is also a need for a decision at the national level on whether a booster dose of the vaccine is required to curb the pandemic.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

FPJ-Ed l Urban schools' initiative to make kids comfortable FPJ-Ed l Urban schools' initiative to make kids comfortable
Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:04 AM IST
Advertisement