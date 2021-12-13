FPJ-Ed | COVID-19: Schools for classes 1-7 reopen in Nashik - See Pics

Amid the Omicron threat, schools for classes 1-7 in Nashik city, which were closed earlier due to the pandemic, have reopened today.

Maharashtra | Schools for classes 1-7 in Nashik city, which were closed due to COVID19, reopen today pic.twitter.com/f2If91IDDY — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Mumbai and Pune are yet to take a call on whether or not to reopen schools for primary students.

State school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, earlier last week said that the government is monitoring the situation.

“The local administration in Mumbai and Pune will take a call on whether to reopen schools from December 15,” she noted. Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar cautioned that the virus is spreading fast and therefore there is a need to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol. He said there is also a need for a decision at the national level on whether a booster dose of the vaccine is required to curb the pandemic.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:04 AM IST