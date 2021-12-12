FPJ-Ed l Urban schools' initiative to make kids comfortable

Schools in Mumbai are preparing to reopen after a long break due to a pandemic. Schools from grades 1 to 7 are permitted to reopen in urban areas, while higher grades (from 8-12) have already resumed from October 4.



Schools all over Mumbai have initiated new programs for students to tackle and learn academics along with the extra curriculum activities in a creative and exciting manner.



Ashlesha Chitnavis, vice-principal, Billabong High International School, Malad, explained, "Our higher grades are in the process of resuming complete offline schooling, middle grades will follow the hybrid session, and we will progressively go for our lower grades, which will first resume in hybrid and then in offline."



“Billabong High International School took initiatives as homework hour and Each 1- Teach 1, in which teachers and higher-grade students respectively sit with and teach our lower grade children; this has shown to be a beneficial step for the pupils. We have ensured and monitored all our student's attendance so that they don't miss anything,” she added,



Geeta Agarwal, Principal of Euro School, Airoli, said, "We have devised a special program for the pupils of the primary grades. Priority would be given to reacclimatize and reorient students into the back-to-school set-up.”



She also said, “Our primary focus is to also revisit and hone the rudimentary skills of reading and spelling since our first-grade students are the ones who have never attended school post kindergarten. we have come up with certain reading initiatives to get them back into the flow of offline academics.”



“For the younger students, similar measures will be taken. We have certain bridge courses specifically designed for pupils to aid them in bridging any gaps in their knowledge that may have taken place in the last two years of the pandemic,” she added.



"Our school has a variety of Academic Clubs, which include nature-related activities, anchoring, astronomy. I've enrolled in the 'GAIA,' nature club which requires us to participate in nature-related activities. The Academic Clubs are very exciting. It helps me practically learn things," said Jiiaan Nagda, grade 3 student, EuroSchool Airoli.



Mrs Sunita George, Principal, Bombay Scottish School, Mahim said, "We believe in supporting the mental well-being of our students and teachers. Our counselling team moved to support and safeguard the emotional and psychological welfare of our students and teachers, making meaningful connections with them and their families." She also added, "School has also introduced 'Minds Matter' an emotional and social learning program for students. Few of our students have even launched a podcast- 'Yours Mentally' to promote and create an awareness of emotional well-being."



“Christmas being around the corner we are trying to build a lot of excitement and comfort among children. A plethora of competitions are being held where the senior children are judging the juniors so that the ownness of learning shifts to children in a fun way. We will have only 4 hours of physical school so these hours will involve practicals and individual activities like model making in science, robotics. In our lessons, we try to make an activity multi-disciplinary so that children enjoy learning. It’s time for us educationists to innovate ways to teach learning to make it exciting,” said Dr Kavita Nagpal, Principal, Orchids International School, Masjid Bunder.

ALSO READ Supreme Court Case might be the reason for the delay of NEET-UG Counselling 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 06:17 PM IST