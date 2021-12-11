Supreme Court Case might be the reason for the delay of NEET-UG Counselling 2021

The reason for the delay in the NEET UG counseling process this year can be the petition against Centre and the Medical Counselling Committee’s notification to provide 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in all India quota medical seats.

On Decmber 10, MCC informed UG medical aspirants that the matter is pending in the Supreme Court and the next hearing will be on January 6. It is assumed that the NEET counselling 2021 will begin after the top court’s judgment on the case.

NEET PG counselling has been delayed for the same reason.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July informed that the centre has decided to extend 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS reservation to all medical seats that come under the central pool. The matter was challenged in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had in a previous hearing questioned the rationale behind fixing Rs 8 lakh for the EWS category and sought centre's response.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in November told the top court that the centre will revisit the Rs 8 lakh as annual income criteria set for EWS reservation and take a decision in four weeks. The NEET PG counselling process will not begin until then.

Although the MCC does not categorically state why NEET UG counseling has been delayed, the notification suggests that the pending Supreme Court case could be the reason for the delay.

“All candidates desiring to participate in NEET-UG, 2021 Counselling are hereby informed that the Office Memorandum No. C.18018/18/2015- ME-II dated 30.07.2021 (Copy enclosed) is under challenge in W.P(C) No. 961 of 2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. Vide order dated 25.11.2021 in this matter, “the hearing of the proceedings shall be listed on 6 January 2022” This is for information to candidates. Issued with approval of competent authority,” reads the MCC notification.

NEET counselling for 15 per cent all India seats will be conducted at mcc.nic.in.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 01:43 PM IST