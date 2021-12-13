FPJ Legal | Anti-Sikh Instagram posts: Kangana Ranaut to record statement on December 22

The Mumbai Police have assured the Bombay High Court that they will not arrest Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut till the next date of hearing on January 25, provided she co-operates with the probe in connection with anti-Sikh Instagram posts made by her.

Ranaut told the HC that she will record her statement before Khar police on December 22.

#KanganaRanaut assures #BombayHC that she will appear before Khar police for recording her statement with regard to her Instagram post on protesting farmers. Police made statement that they will not arrest her till the next date of hearing on Jan 25. @fpjindia — Urvi Jappi-Mahajani (@UrviJM) December 13, 2021

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:26 PM IST