India reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours
Legal

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:26 PM IST

FPJ Legal | Anti-Sikh Instagram posts: Kangana Ranaut to record statement on December 22

Urvi Mahajani
Kangana Ranaut | PTI

The Mumbai Police have assured the Bombay High Court that they will not arrest Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut till the next date of hearing on January 25, provided she co-operates with the probe in connection with anti-Sikh Instagram posts made by her.

Ranaut told the HC that she will record her statement before Khar police on December 22.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:26 PM IST
