Pleased to re-open Kartarpur Corridor after 1.5 years, says PM ModiDelhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 332
Mumbai

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 09:18 AM IST

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates -

19 November 2021 09:18 AM IST

Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws: PM Narendra Modi

19 November 2021 08:57 AM IST

Mumbai: Nawab Malik to address press conference at 10 am, says let's discuss one more scam today

19 November 2021 08:57 AM IST

Maha: Bribery case filed against MMRDA officials

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday registered a case of bribery against a deputy collector of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and two others.

(With agency inputs)

