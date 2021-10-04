e-Paper Get App

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 03:08 PM IST

FPJ Web Desk
FIR against lyricist Javed Akhtar over RSS remark

Mumbai police registered an FIR against lyricist Javed Akhtar on Monday over his alleged remark against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an official said.

The First Information Report (FIR) were registered at the Mulund police station on a complaint filed by city-based lawyer Santosh Dubey.

"The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (punishment for defamation)," the official from Mulund police station said.

