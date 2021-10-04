Aryan Khan's bail rejected: Mumbai Court remands Shah Rukh Khan's son to NCB custody till Oct 7

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan has been remanded to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 7.

NCB produced Aryan Khan and other seven accused in the rave party bust on a cruise ship before the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Monday.

Aryan's bail plea was rejected and he was remanded to NCB custody till October 7.

Aryan Khan's close friend, Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha have also been sent to NCB custody.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the remaining five -- Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra, who were arrested late on Sunday night shall be produced before the court later today for remand.

The eight revellers were nabbed at various times on Sunday after the NCB swooped onto their alleged drug party aboard the Cordelia Cruises ship on Saturday evening, shocking people in the entertainment industry and the common masses.

Arguing for bail, advocate Satish Maneshinde said that his client Aryan Khan was arrested on the basis of some social media chats, he was invited for the party and had no ticket, no boarding pass, no seat or cabin and no drugs were found on his person.

The NCB's special public prosecutor Advait Sethna contended that Aryan Khan was nabbed in connection with the different types of drugs found on him plus Rs 1,33,000 during the raid on the cruiser moored at the International Cruise Terminal.

On Monday, NCB detained eight people after searching a cruise ship on its return to Mumbai. The anti-drug agency also found some documents and some material, suspected to be drugs, after an over six-hour-long search onboard the ship, the official said, without divulging any further details.

(With inputs from agency)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 06:05 PM IST