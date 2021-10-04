NCB seeks custody of Aryan Khan, 2 others till October 13 in cruise drug raid case

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday sought custody of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha till October 13, who had been arrested earlier on Sunday and remanded police custody till October 4.

The agency has further sought to extend the accused's custody till October 13. The trio were presented in Mumbai city court. ASG Anil Singh appearing for NCB before a Mumbai Court says accused Aryan Khan,Arbaz Seth Merchant& Munmun Dhamecha booked under 8C, 20, 27,&35 NDPS Act.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, appearing for Aryan Khan said, "No substance seized from his client which is in contravention of NDPS ACT". "If any substance is seized from any other persons (co-accused) that doesn't make any grounds to take my client into custody", Maneshinde added.

Aryan has been arrested under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (DPS), 1985.



(More details awaited)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 04:18 PM IST