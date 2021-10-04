Maharashtra sees 2,692 COVID-19 cases, 2,716 recoveries, 41 fatalities

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,692 new coronavirus positive cases and 41 fatalities while 2,716 patients were discharged, the state health department said.

The new additions pushed Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally to 65,59,349, the death toll to 1,39,207 and the number of recoveries to 63,80,670, it said, adding that the state is now left with 35,888 active cases.

With 1,47,603 new tests, the number of samples examined in Maharashtra so far went up to 5,92,22,263.