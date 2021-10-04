e-Paper Get App

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 09:48 AM IST

LIVE Mumbai: Latest updates - Four-storey building collapses in Kalbadevi area; 1 dead

Catch all the latest updates from Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Maharashtra.
FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Latest updates - | Pexel

04 October 2021 09:48 AM IST

Mumbai | A drug supplier was taken into custody by Narcotics Control Bureau following raids in Bandra, Andheri, Lokhandwala, late last night.

04 October 2021 09:48 AM IST

Maharashtra: Schools reopen for students of classes 8-12 in Mumbai "We'll welcome the students with flowers & sweets. Most of the teachers are vaccinated & those who are not vaccinated have tested negative in RT-PCR test," says an official of a school in Bora Bazar area

04 October 2021 09:48 AM IST

Maharashtra: A four-storey building collapsed in Kalbadevi area of Mumbai, killing a 61-year-old man yesterday evening

04 October 2021 09:22 AM IST

Maharashtra sees 2,692 COVID-19 cases, 2,716 recoveries, 41 fatalities

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 2,692 new coronavirus positive cases and 41 fatalities while 2,716 patients were discharged, the state health department said.

The new additions pushed Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally to 65,59,349, the death toll to 1,39,207 and the number of recoveries to 63,80,670, it said, adding that the state is now left with 35,888 active cases.

With 1,47,603 new tests, the number of samples examined in Maharashtra so far went up to 5,92,22,263.

04 October 2021 09:22 AM IST

Maha: No guardian for farmers, says Fadnavis after visiting rain-affected villages in Marathwada

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said his government had given insurance aid of Rs 500 crore per district to farmers affected by rains and flooding, while the situation today was such that cultivators were feeling as if they had no guardian in Maharashtra.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting Chivli and Fulval villages in Nanded, some 260 km from here, during the day.

04 October 2021 09:22 AM IST

Maha: 281 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 4 deaths

Thane has reported 281 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,60,175, an official said on Monday.

Besides these new cases recorded on Sunday, the virus also claimed the lives of four more people, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,420, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

