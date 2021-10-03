Who is Arbaaz Merchantt? All you need to know about Aryan and Suhana Khan's friend who is being investigated by NCB after Cordelia cruise raid

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan’s elder son Aryan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after busting a rave party aboard a luxury cruise liner on Saturday.

The investigating agency has now detained Aryan's good friend Arbaaz Seth Merchantt.

According to NCB officials, Aryan and Arbaaz are among several others who are likely to be questioned in connection with the alleged party that they attended aboard the luxury ship on a Mumbai-Goa cruise.

So far, 10 people have been detained in the matter. According to a report in ETimes, some drugs may have been found in Arbaaz's possession.

Who is Arbaaz Seth Merchantt?

Arbaaz is Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's close friend.

The official Instagram account of Arbaaz is private. He has around 30.5k followers on the photo sharing app.

Several photos and videos of Arbaaz, who is reportedly an actor, with Suhana and Aryan have been doing the rounds on the internet.

In several pictures, he has also been spotted partying with actor Chunky Panday's daughter and actress Ananya Panday.

A few years back, Arbaaz Seth Merchantt was also rumoured to be in a relationship with Pooja Bedi's daughter, actress Alaya F.

Meanwhile, the raid followed a tip-off on the proposed rave party that was planned aboard a cruise ship bound on a Mumbai-Goa voyage, setting sail from the International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

The participation for the party was reportedly done via social media with the ticket rates upwards of Rs 75,000 per person.

To avoid detection, the NCB sleuths booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and they soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs.

Then the NCB launched its full-scale raid, detained eight passengers, including two women, consuming drugs, and seized different types of narcotics in varying quantities.

Simultaneously, the cruise ship was ordered to turn and sail back to the ICT at Ballard Pier where the detained passengers were offloaded along with their baggage.

A comprehensive search of their belongings as also the cruise ship is being carried out, while the detainees were sent for a medical examination.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 12:30 PM IST