Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:13 AM IST

Aryan Khan Mumbai cruise drug bust case update: Shah Rukh Khan's son to be produced before court today

On Sunday, a Mumbai Magistrate sent three accused-arrested - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, and Munmun Dhamecha - to NCB custody till Monday
FPJ Web Desk
Sachin Haralkar

Sachin Haralkar

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan will be produced before a court in Mumbai today (October 4), a day after he was arrested along with seven others following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Aryan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde demanded bail, saying that his client had been arrested only on the basis of chat messages. "Aryan had no ticket, no cabin or seat on board the cruise. He was there because he had been invited. He didn't even have a boarding pass. Nothing has been found on him. He was arrested on the basis of chat only."

Meanwhile, after nearly a day long quizzing by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sleuths, a Magistrate court in Mumbai on Sunday evening sent Aryan Khan and two others to NCB custody till October 4.

They were arrested on charges of consuming and for possession banned drugs on a cruise off the Mumbai cost.

The three were produced before Additional Magistrate RK Rajebhosale by NCB's special prosecutor Advait Sethna, who sought a two-days remand to further facilitate probe in the matter.

Sethna informed the court that the NCB has invoked sections 8(c) read with sections 20b, 35 and 27 of the NDPS Act against Aryan Khan and the other accused.

As far as Khan is concerned, Sethna told the judge that he is arrested in connection with seizure of 13 grams of cocaine, 5gms of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1,33,000 at International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:10 AM IST
