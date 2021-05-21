Mumbai: Latest updates on May 21

Celebrities getting vaccinated with Aaditya's blessings: BJP
BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Thursday alleged that Bollywood actors and celebrities are getting vaccinated against coronavirus `without any hassles' with Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray's help.
Nineteen dead due to cyclone Tauktae in Maharashtra
Cyclone Tauktae claimed a total of 19 lives in Maharashtra while 37 persons were injured in cyclone-related incidents, the state disaster management authority said on Thursday evening.
Pune district reports 3,801 new COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths
Pune district reported 3,801 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,84,787, a health department official said.
He said the death toll reached 15,757 after 94 more patients succumbed to the infection in the western Maharashtra district in the last 24 hours.
BMC takes TDR process online
Maharashtra: COVID-19 active cases plummet below 4 lakh-mark; 47,371 recover, 738 die in a day
The active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra have plummeted below the 4 lakh-mark. There are 3,83,253 active cases, the official data released on Thursday evening showed.
Maharashtra recorded 29,911 new COVID-19 cases in the day. Besides, 738 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 85,355.
COVID-19: Mumbai reports 1,425 cases, 59 deaths on May 20; 29,525 active cases
With the addition of 1,425 new COVID-19 cases on May 20, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,93,664. Now, there are 29,525 active cases in the city.
Mumbai reported 59 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which pushed its fatality count to 14,468 data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 1460 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Thursday taking the recovery count to 6,47,623.
(With inputs from agencies)