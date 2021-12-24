Woman tries to end life near Maha Assembly complex, saved by security personnel
A 46-year-old woman tried to immolate herself in front of the Maharashtra Assembly complex, where the winter session is underway, in south Mumbai on Friday, but security personnel present there thwarted her bid, an official said.
Mumbai: Man killed over old enmity in Wadala
A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old person with whom he had an old enmity, police in Wadala in Mumbai said on Friday.
Karnataka CM's `statement' raised in Maharashtra Assembly
A Congress MLA on Friday said the Maharashtra government should take seriously a reported remark by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that 40 villages from Jat tehsil were welcome to join the southern state.
Danish Siddiqui to get Mumbai Press Club's 'Journalist of the Year' award posthumously
Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who died while being on an assignment in Afghanistan, will be posthumously awarded as the 'Journalist of the Year' for 2020 by the Mumbai Press Club, the journalists' body announced on Friday.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Palghar villages en route get funds from NHSRC
The National High Speed Rail Corporation has given Rs 1.20 crore to Palghar villages along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad 'bullet train' corridor for development works, an official said on Friday.
