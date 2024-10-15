 Mumbai: Last-Minute Toll Waiver Catches State Cabinet Off Guard; Opposition Questions Timing
Prajakta PolUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Representational photo | FPJ

Mumbai: The toll exemption for LMVs at five plazas in Mumbai came up unexpectedly at the state cabinet meeting on Monday, causing a scramble among officials.

Sources said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the finance department at the last minute. It is said that several ministers did not receive the agenda for Monday’s meeting, and many officials also didn’t get the cabinet note. As a result, when this significant decision was presented, they were all caught off guard.

After the cabinet meeting, MSRDC did not have the necessary calculations related to toll exemption. It is estimated that the government will bear an additional burden of nearly Rs 300-500 crore per year.

Opposition Criticizes Govt's Decision

The opposition has criticised this decision as being politically motivated. NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule asked, “If the decision is not political, then why wasn’t it made in the past two years?” After the decision was made in the cabinet, the Chief Minister said, “Along with the beloved sister, beloved brother, and beloved farmer, this is the beloved passenger scheme.”

He also said this decision is a master stroke. After the cabinet’s decision, the Chief Minister’s party, the Shiv Sena, alone celebrated at various toll booths. There was no visible involvement from the BJP or NCP in these celebrations as their flags were missing. This has raised suspicions that Shinde took this unilaterally.

