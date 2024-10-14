Toll-Free Mumbai: CM Shinde Calls It 'Ladka Pravasi Yojana', Says It Is Our 'Master Stroke'

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: Ahead of Mharashtra assembly elections, the Maharashtra cabinet gave a surprise to residents of Mumbai and MMR on Monday by scraping toll for all light vehicles at five entry points in Mumbai. The decision will come into effect from 12 am tonight. In his first reaction, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde called the decision a master stroke and said, "After schemes like Ladki bahin, Ladka kisan, Ladka Bhai and this decision is for Ladka Pravisi," Shinde said.

It was a longstanding demand by residents as well as politicians to waive off toll in Mumbai. From tonight, the five toll plazas where light motor vehicles will not have to pay toll money are- Mulund LBS Road, Mulund Eastern Express Highway, Dahisar, Vashi and Airoli.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde says "At the Mumbai entry point, there used to be a traffic jam at the toll plaza. This was the demand of the people for the last several years. I am also happy that today, during my tenure as CM, lakhs of light motor vehicles have been… pic.twitter.com/7Zo0giUo5W — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024

"It is a historic decision. There used to be long traffic jams at the Mumbai entry points. I am glad during my tenure as the CM, lakhs of light motor vehicles have been exempted from toll. This will save their time, reduce traffic as well as pollution. This is a masterstroke," the Shinde said speaking with the media.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has been demanding scrapping the toll in Mumbai from 2013. The MNS workers have taken to the streets to demanding toll waiver. Thackeray on Monday reacted to the cabinet decision saying, finally the demand is met. He also thanked his supporters and congratulated Mumbaikars.

मुंबईत प्रवेश करणाऱ्या पाचही टोल नाक्यांवर आज मध्यरात्रीपासून हलक्या वाहनांना टोलमुक्ती मिळणार आहे. याबद्दल एमएमआर परिसरात राहणाऱ्या सर्व नागरिकांचे अभिनंदन आणि माझ्या महाराष्ट्र सैनिकांचा खूप खूप अभिनंदन.



टोलच्या व्यवहारात पारदर्शकता हवी, आणि जिथे रस्त्याच्या कामांचे पैसे वसूल… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) October 14, 2024

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, the toll waiver is another major decision taken by the Mahayuti government too impress the voters. Minister Dada Bhuse said, "It is a big relief to Mumbaikars. Toll of Rs 45 and Rs 75 was been collected. The deadline to pay the toll was up to 2026 and was likely to be extended. The decision has benefited 2 lakh 80,000 vehicles. The government has taken into considering the financial load the toll waiver will bring while making this schedule."