 Mumbai: Labourer falls, dies during repair work at residence of Uddhav Thackeray, Matoshree; 1 booked
The worker was on a ladder leaning against a 10-12 feet high wall when he lost his balance and fell

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 07:11 PM IST
Mumbai: Labourer falls, dies during repair work at residence of Uddhav Thackeray, Matoshree; 1 booked | Representative Image

Mumbai: After the death of a labourer while working at Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family in Bandra, a labour contractor has been booked. The incident occured a couple of days ago while a repair work of a wall was in progress, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

The worker identified as Shivram Verma (32) was on top of a ladder leaning against a 10-12 feet high wall when he lost his balance and fell, after which he was rushed to nearby Guru Nanak Hospital.

Verma died in hospital on Friday, resulting in labour contractor Datta Pisal (30) being booked under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence. No arrest has been made in the case and further probe is underway. Verma was hired on daily wages for some construction and repair work at the site and the case was registered after the statements of fellow labourers etc were recorded post the incident, an official informed. 

