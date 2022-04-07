e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Labourer dies after roof of under construction building collapses at JJ Hospital premises

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

PTI
A 60-year-old labourer died after a portion of the roof of Metron Building collapsed during its construction on the premises of Mumbai's JJ Hospital. 2 other labourers were injured.

A case has been registered against the contractor at JJ Marg PS

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 12:35 PM IST