Watch Video: Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse-Patil asked mosques to use loudspeakers for Azaan within permissible decibel levels

Mumbai: Amid a controversial statement by MNS chief Raj Thackeray on countering azaan from mosque loudspeakers with Hanuman Chalisa, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil has asked mosques to use loudspeakers within permissible decibel levels, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.

"Maharashtra Home Minister has also issued a notice stating how much Decibel level should be there while observing Azaan", Raut told reporters.

This development comes after right-wing outfits kick-started a campaign demanding the shutting down of such loudspeakers, saying they caused disturbance for people living in surrounding areas.

The outfits alleged that the blaring loudspeakers of mosques disturb sleep in the morning causing discomfort to students, patients, elderly people and those who work at night.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday, April 2, called on the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques, warning that if it failed to do so his party would place loudspeakers in front of mosques and play the “Hanuman Chalisa”.



Addressing party workers on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, Thackeray said, "I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa.”



The very next day his party workers in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, played the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers and chanted it loudly, also raising the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

On Tuesday, the issue garnered more headlines when Mohit Kamboj, a billionaire bullion entrepreneur and among the richest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, offered to provide free loudspeakers to play the Hanuman Chalisa in public places.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 12:07 PM IST