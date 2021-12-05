Mumbai l New BMC SOP: Strict home quarantine for travellers amidst Omicron scare

The BMC issued a fresh standard operating procedure (SOP) on Saturday for a strict week-long home quarantine for passengers arriving from high-risk countries owing to the new Omicron variant flagged by the WHO. The SOP includes five calls a day from the BMC ward war room to monitor the health of travellers and the involvement and arrangement by their housing societies to ensure their complete isolation. The protocol also involves conducting RT-PCR tests after the quarantine period is over. If they test positive, hospitalisation would be arranged.

The SOP pegs aforementioned responsibility on the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) officers, the disaster management team (DMT), the ward war room team, assistant municipal commissioner and the medical health officer. As per the guidelines, every day at 9 am, the CEO of MIAL will send an email to DMT director Mahesh Narvekar with details of international arrivals from high-risk countries. The DMT team will then segregate the list as per the addresses and will give all details of travellers to medical health officers of all 24 wards, with each ward having access to 10 ambulances.

