Omicron variant has higher rate of transmissibility but causes mild symptoms: Maha health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the Omicron variant of coronavirus has a higher rate of transmissibility but the symptoms caused by it are mild.

In a pre-recorded message, Tope said, "The Omicron variant of novel coronavirus has a higher transmissibility rate but its symptoms are mild. No one in South Africa, infected with the Omicron variant, has been put on oxygen. It has not increased the fatality rate so far".