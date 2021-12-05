Due to an accident of a private vehicle heading towards Paral flyover, all the traffic and BEST bus No. 1, 4, 51, 66 to Sion are diverted from under Paral flyover. Time 06:15
There is low visibility at Pune due to fog. Current visibility is below 100m. As a result all flights are delayed for the next few hours. All passengers travelling from Pune Airport are requested to check flight timings with their Airlines.
Omicron variant has higher rate of transmissibility but causes mild symptoms: Maha health minister
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the Omicron variant of coronavirus has a higher rate of transmissibility but the symptoms caused by it are mild.
In a pre-recorded message, Tope said, "The Omicron variant of novel coronavirus has a higher transmissibility rate but its symptoms are mild. No one in South Africa, infected with the Omicron variant, has been put on oxygen. It has not increased the fatality rate so far".
Omicron: Mumbai prepares action plan for people returning from 'at risk' countries
Hours after India's fourth Omicron case was detected in Mumbai's Dombivli, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the authorities are alert about people returning from 'at risk' countries and have prepared an action plan for it.
"We are alert about people returning from 'at risk' countries and have prepared an action plan for it. The airport authorities have been directed to inform our disaster control room on arrivals from these countries. 10 ambulances will be kept on stand by in each ward," Mumbai mayor said while addressing the media persons.
Central grant of Rs 1,667 crore released to Maharashtra under Jal Jeevan Mission
A central grant of Rs 1,667 crore has been released to Maharashtra under Jal Jeevan Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti informed on Saturday.
Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords top priority to make provision of tap water connection in every rural household across the country. With a focus to expedite the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Maharashtra, the Government of India released Rs 1,666.64 crores to the State.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
