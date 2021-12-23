Mumbai: 'Hindutva's chor bazaar', says Shiv Sena as it slams BJP over Ayodhya land deals

Amidt the reports of alleged land scam in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna through its editorial Thursday has cornered BJP by calling it a “chor bazaar of Hindutva”.

The editorial noted that the BJP’s Hindutva is a kind of a chor bazaar and it is increasingly becoming clearer. "The Ayodhya deals are now a part of that chor bazaar," it added.

News reports have claimed that several BJP leaders and some officials of the Uttar Pradesh government have purchased land around the under-construction Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya at throwaway prices.

Following the report, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry after names of relatives of several state ministers and officials appear in Ayodhya land deals. Special Secretary Revenue will investigate the matter and present a report to the government in a week.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said that Supreme Court's intervention would be best in the alleged land scam in Ayodhya.

Referring to a news report claiming a rush to buy land around Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Mayawati said, "This is a serious matter. A high-level probe should be conducted in this matter. It would be best if the Supreme Court intervenes in this matter. The Central government should direct the state government to take this issue seriously."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government into the Ayodhya land "scam" was an eyewash and demanded intervention of the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of the matter and intervene as the Ram temple in Ayodhya is being built following its order.

Targeting the ruling BJP, she alleged that its leaders were committing "loot" and hurting people's faith.

The probe to be conducted by district officials is an eyewash, she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 06:51 PM IST