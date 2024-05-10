Mumbai: Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Travel Agency Owner For Duping Customer Of ₹20.41 Lakh In Kandivali | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Mumbai: The Kandivali police have arrested a travel agency owner for allegedly duping a customer of Rs20.41 lakh on the pretext of arranging a foreign trip. The accused, Tejas Shah, 32, owner of Poorva Holidays, is suspected of cheating other clients as well, said the cops. Two similar offences have been recently filed with the Samta Nagar and Dahisar police stations, they added.

In his complaint, Devendra Shah, 46, said that he is a travel enthusiast and often embarks on domestic and international trips along with his family and friends. The Kandivali resident said that last year, he planned a summer trip to South Africa and came to know about Poorva Holidays through a newspaper advertisement.

In December 2023, Shah contacted Tejas to inquire about a 12-day package inclusive of meals, tickets and other activities. The accused gave detailed information and the complainant subsequently transferred the whopping amount online. However, there was no update afterward from the accused's side.

In March, Shah sought a clarification regarding the trip, but Tejas remained unresponsive. Few days later, the former visited the travel agency's office and found it to be locked. On April 10, the accused suddenly cancelled Shah's trip and didn't even give a refund. When he failed to return the money despite multiple assurances, Shah finally lodged a case against Tejas, who was arrested on May 5. Currently, he is in police custody.