 Mumbai: Kurla Govt Railway Police Arrest Serial Snatcher Who Maimed Doctor In June Train Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Kurla Govt Railway Police Arrest Serial Snatcher Who Maimed Doctor In June Train Incident

Mumbai: Kurla Govt Railway Police Arrest Serial Snatcher Who Maimed Doctor In June Train Incident

Mumbai's Kurla GRP have arrested Mohammad Saif, aka Asgar Ali Chowdhury, a Delhi resident wanted in 33 snatching cases, including a June incident where Dr. Yogesh Deshmukh lost his hand after trying to save his wife from a bag snatcher on a train. Chowdhury, who preys on commuters during the rainy season, is now in judicial custody, with recovery and a hand transplant underway for Dr. Deshmukh.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Kurla Govt Railway Police Arrest Serial Snatcher Who Maimed Doctor In June Train Incident | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a man wanted in several snatching cases for his alleged involvement in a June incident that left a Mumbai doctor maimed.

About The Case

The accused, Mohammad Saif, also known as Asgar Ali Chowdhury, 37, a resident of Delhi, had been absconding for over three months before being traced and apprehended. Police said Chowdhury visits Mumbai during the rainy season to snatch ornaments and bags. Around 33 cases have been registered against him across city police stations, particularly at Kurla, Panvel, and Thane railway stations.

In July, he allegedly committed a similar offence in Kozhikode, Kerala, where he was arrested. The Kurla GRP took custody of him from Kerala police on September 18, and he is now in judicial custody. The case that brought him under the scanner dates back to June 4, when Dr Yogesh Deshmukh, a 50-year-old physician, was travelling with his wife, Dr Deepali Deshmukh, and their son on the Nanded Express from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Missing For 12 Hours Returns Home Safely; No Foul Play Suspected
Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Missing For 12 Hours Returns Home Safely; No Foul Play Suspected
UP's First Women Police Encounter! Shot And Arrested History-Sheeter In Ghaziabad; WATCH VIDEO
UP's First Women Police Encounter! Shot And Arrested History-Sheeter In Ghaziabad; WATCH VIDEO
Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In 2022 Sonam Shukla Murder Case For Want Of Evidence
Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In 2022 Sonam Shukla Murder Case For Want Of Evidence
'False Hindu God': Republican Leader Alexander Duncan Faces Criticism For Controversial Post On Lord Hanuman Statue In Texas
'False Hindu God': Republican Leader Alexander Duncan Faces Criticism For Controversial Post On Lord Hanuman Statue In Texas
Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Invites Tenders For ₹78-Crore Siddhivinayak Temple Beautification Project
article-image

Chowdhury allegedly snatched a handbag from Deepali, causing her to lose balance and fall from the train. Yogesh, in an attempt to save her, also toppled out. The fall proved devastating, and his left hand was severed at the elbow on the tracks. Dr Deshmukh has not yet recovered from the shock, and his clinic remains closed. He feels as if he has lost one of his hands. Efforts are underway for a hand transplant, though doctors say it will take time.

Chowdhury, married with four children in Delhi, does not have a regular source of income and survives on stolen money and ornaments. He previously worked as a hawker on trains, selling mobile headphones, before turning to chain and bag snatching. CCTV footage has confirmed his involvement in multiple cases, police said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Missing For 12 Hours Returns Home Safely; No Foul Play Suspected

Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Missing For 12 Hours Returns Home Safely; No Foul Play Suspected

Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In 2022 Sonam Shukla Murder Case For Want Of Evidence

Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In 2022 Sonam Shukla Murder Case For Want Of Evidence

Mumbai: Western Railway Felicitates 12 Employees For Ensuring Safe Train Operations

Mumbai: Western Railway Felicitates 12 Employees For Ensuring Safe Train Operations

Mumbai Crime News: Charkop Police Arrest 3 Persons For Killing 70-Year-Old Businessman

Mumbai Crime News: Charkop Police Arrest 3 Persons For Killing 70-Year-Old Businessman

60-Year-Old Thane Resident Loses ₹17 Lakh In Month-Long Digital Arrest Scam

60-Year-Old Thane Resident Loses ₹17 Lakh In Month-Long Digital Arrest Scam