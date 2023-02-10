Mumbai: Know the academy PM inaugurated

PM inaugurates campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy, premier edu institute of Dawoodi Bohra community | FPJ

Mumbai: The Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah Arabic Academy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on Friday can take on 700 students and already has over 500 enrolled, with 160 faculty members. While 220 are female students, 300 are male students. Across all campuses of the academy, there are 3,000 students.

Admission through highly selective process

The admission to the academy is a highly selective process. One in four applicants are admitted after assessment in areas including Quran memorisation, English proficiency, math and science aptitude, IQ, emotional intelligence, religious understanding, general knowledge and extra-curricular activities.

Encourages students to advance in all fields of life

The 11-year programme spans from secondary to postgraduate studies beginning at the ages of 12-14 years. Students receive both local/international credentials and theological qualifications, with the academy preparing them for positions of leadership and service within the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The academy encourages students to advance in all fields of life and serve others. They are provided opportunities for service throughout their education, including leading worship, visiting rural areas and environmental awareness initiatives.

Memorising the Holy Quran is a key aspect of education here and is considered the fountainhead of knowledge in the Islamic tradition. The academy continues to preserve the 1,000-year-old tradition of Islamic scholarship and graduates often pursue further studies at reputed universities.

As for the physical features, the Mumbai campus covers 8,50,000 sq ft area in Andheri East in Marol near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The project was announced in 2013 and temporary premises were arranged for students during construction.

