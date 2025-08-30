 Maratha Protestors Shift To Navi Mumbai, Cite Administration’s Lack Of Preparedness
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaratha Protestors Shift To Navi Mumbai, Cite Administration’s Lack Of Preparedness

Maratha Protestors Shift To Navi Mumbai, Cite Administration’s Lack Of Preparedness

Since Friday, more than 35,000 protestors have been taking shelter at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi, with many more spilling over into other parts of the city.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Agitated Maratha Protestors | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Following the inconvenience faced by protestors in Mumbai and the alleged lack of cooperation from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), thousands of Maratha protestors have now shifted their base to Navi Mumbai.

CIDCO Exhibition Centre Overcrowded

Since Friday, more than 35,000 protestors have been taking shelter at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi, with many more spilling over into other parts of the city. With the exhibition centre filled to capacity, protestors have been directed to take shelter at railway station complexes such as Nerul and Belapur, a local college and playground, and even in the APMC market area.

Samaj Criticises Administration

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai And Delhi Airports Match Global Hubs In Non-Aero Revenue Per Passenger; India’s Air Traffic Set To Hit 600 Million By 2030
Mumbai And Delhi Airports Match Global Hubs In Non-Aero Revenue Per Passenger; India’s Air Traffic Set To Hit 600 Million By 2030
Thane Traffic Police Share Update For Shilphata Road Near Kalyan; Check Details
Thane Traffic Police Share Update For Shilphata Road Near Kalyan; Check Details
Mumbai News: BMC Restarts Dialysis Services At Urban Health Centre In Dharavi, Free For Insured And ₹1,000 Per Session For Others
Mumbai News: BMC Restarts Dialysis Services At Urban Health Centre In Dharavi, Free For Insured And ₹1,000 Per Session For Others
Thane Municipal Commissioner Orders Evacuation Of 37 Highly Dangerous Buildings
Thane Municipal Commissioner Orders Evacuation Of 37 Highly Dangerous Buildings

At a press conference held on Saturday, representatives of the Sakal Maratha Samaj strongly criticised the administration for its lack of preparedness. They accused the traffic police, CIDCO, NMMC, and even the state government of “non-cooperation,” which they said had caused severe inconvenience to protestors.

“It is really saddening to see that there are zero arrangements. From not providing basic facilities like lights, water, and medical aid to crucial issues like traffic management and alternate transport systems, nothing has been planned,” a representative said.

Political Support Lacking

The Samaj also expressed disappointment over the lack of political backing. “None of the leaders, corporators, or even the opposition have come forward to assist the protest. Except for MLA Sashikant Shinde, no political representative has shown support,” they alleged.

Among the immediate demands placed before the authorities were:

Provision of medical services

Deployment of additional sanitation staff

Supply of extra water tankers for drinking and bathing

Formation of a coordination committee with designated officials

“The Sakal Maratha Samaj is barely managing the day-to-day needs of protestors through donations and contributions. If the administration continues to turn a blind eye, we will be forced to surrender, and the burden of management will ultimately fall on the government,” the leaders warned.

Read Also
Maratha Quota Protest Day 2: Protestors Seen Bathing On Mumbai Road Using Water Tanker | VIDEO
article-image

Impact on Citizens

They further highlighted how common citizens were being inconvenienced. With protestors compelled to stay in Navi Mumbai on their way to Azad Maidan, most have had to depend on trains — causing major disruption to daily commuters. To draw attention to these issues, the Samaj recently staged a protest at Belapur, after which a case was registered against its representatives.

“The administration is interested in creating hurdles and bringing disrepute to the community as a whole,” the Samaj charged.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai And Delhi Airports Match Global Hubs In Non-Aero Revenue Per Passenger; India’s Air Traffic...

Mumbai And Delhi Airports Match Global Hubs In Non-Aero Revenue Per Passenger; India’s Air Traffic...

Thane Traffic Police Share Update For Shilphata Road Near Kalyan; Check Details

Thane Traffic Police Share Update For Shilphata Road Near Kalyan; Check Details

Mumbai News: BMC Restarts Dialysis Services At Urban Health Centre In Dharavi, Free For Insured And...

Mumbai News: BMC Restarts Dialysis Services At Urban Health Centre In Dharavi, Free For Insured And...

Thane Municipal Commissioner Orders Evacuation Of 37 Highly Dangerous Buildings

Thane Municipal Commissioner Orders Evacuation Of 37 Highly Dangerous Buildings

Maratha Protestors Shift To Navi Mumbai, Cite Administration’s Lack Of Preparedness

Maratha Protestors Shift To Navi Mumbai, Cite Administration’s Lack Of Preparedness