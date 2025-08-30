Maratha Protestors Shift To Navi Mumbai, Cite Administration’s Lack Of Preparedness

Agitated Maratha Protestors | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Following the inconvenience faced by protestors in Mumbai and the alleged lack of cooperation from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), thousands of Maratha protestors have now shifted their base to Navi Mumbai.

CIDCO Exhibition Centre Overcrowded

Since Friday, more than 35,000 protestors have been taking shelter at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi, with many more spilling over into other parts of the city. With the exhibition centre filled to capacity, protestors have been directed to take shelter at railway station complexes such as Nerul and Belapur, a local college and playground, and even in the APMC market area.

Samaj Criticises Administration

At a press conference held on Saturday, representatives of the Sakal Maratha Samaj strongly criticised the administration for its lack of preparedness. They accused the traffic police, CIDCO, NMMC, and even the state government of “non-cooperation,” which they said had caused severe inconvenience to protestors.

“It is really saddening to see that there are zero arrangements. From not providing basic facilities like lights, water, and medical aid to crucial issues like traffic management and alternate transport systems, nothing has been planned,” a representative said.

Political Support Lacking

The Samaj also expressed disappointment over the lack of political backing. “None of the leaders, corporators, or even the opposition have come forward to assist the protest. Except for MLA Sashikant Shinde, no political representative has shown support,” they alleged.

Among the immediate demands placed before the authorities were:

Provision of medical services

Deployment of additional sanitation staff

Supply of extra water tankers for drinking and bathing

Formation of a coordination committee with designated officials

“The Sakal Maratha Samaj is barely managing the day-to-day needs of protestors through donations and contributions. If the administration continues to turn a blind eye, we will be forced to surrender, and the burden of management will ultimately fall on the government,” the leaders warned.

Impact on Citizens

They further highlighted how common citizens were being inconvenienced. With protestors compelled to stay in Navi Mumbai on their way to Azad Maidan, most have had to depend on trains — causing major disruption to daily commuters. To draw attention to these issues, the Samaj recently staged a protest at Belapur, after which a case was registered against its representatives.

“The administration is interested in creating hurdles and bringing disrepute to the community as a whole,” the Samaj charged.