Modi in Mumbai Live Updates: PM to flag off 2 Vande Bharat trains, launch infra projects today

10 February 2023 08:50 AM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Vakola-Kurla and MTNL-LBS (Lal Bahadur Shastri) elevated corridor arms
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Vakola-Kurla and MTNL-LBS (Lal Bahadur Shastri) elevated corridor arms on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, a key east-west corridor in the city, and vehicular underpasses at Kurar and Malad in western suburbs. These arms connect the Western Express Highway to the Eastern Express Highway.
10 February 2023 08:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off two Vande Bharat trains
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and inaugurate a new campus of an educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community during his visit to the metropolis on Friday.