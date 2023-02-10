Modi in Mumbai Live Updates: PM to flag off 2 Vande Bharat trains, launch infra projects today

PM Modi to inaugurate Vakola-Kurla and MTNL-LBS (Lal Bahadur Shastri) elevated corridor arms

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Vakola-Kurla and MTNL-LBS (Lal Bahadur Shastri) elevated corridor arms on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, a key east-west corridor in the city, and vehicular underpasses at Kurar and Malad in western suburbs. These arms connect the Western Express Highway to the Eastern Express Highway.