Mumbai: Kherwadi Police slap MCOCA charges on four history-sheeters

Kherwadi Police slapped a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) charges on four history-sheeters in a crackdown on chain snatchers and motorcycle thefts at Western Express Highway and eastern suburbs. Kherwadi Police arrested two men and recovered cash and valuables worth Rs 12.61 lakh from them. The accused duo were history-sheeters and they were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

On December 5, two motorcycle-borne men had snatched a woman’s chain on the south-bound arm of the Western Express Highway near Kalanagar Bridge in Bandra (E), after which a case of robbery was lodged at Kherwadi police station. In the days that followed, similar incidents of chain snatching were reported on the WEH on the Vile Parle-Vakola-Kherwadi belt, sending chills down the spine of residents and motorists.

In a crackdown to arrest the accused, additional commissioner of police (west region) Manoj Kumar Sharma directed Manjunath Singe, deputy commissioner of police (zone 8) to form four teams. Accordingly, four teams were formed, one each from Vakola, Nirmal Nagar, Vile Parle and Kherwadi police stations.