Convicted gangster Abu Salem's lady love Monica Bedi makes a rare appearance at Mumbai airport

Actress Monica Bedi made a rare appearance at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday as she landed back in town.
The 'Big Boss 2' contestant is the ex-girlfriend of convicted gangster Abu Salem. The 51-year-old gangster was convicted on June 16, 2017. Mumbai court awarded life imprisonment to the extradited gangster in the 1993 serial blasts case. Apart from his heinous crimes, his love story with actress Monica Bedi also made it to the headlines.
Monica aka Guman from 'Saraswatichandra' looked ever so glamorous as she was papped at the airport. Monica wore her brunette locks down in tousled waves and was seen in a comfortable yet chic outfit. Clad in a melange t-shirt and joggers, she added a maroon trench coat to her ensemble.
Monica Bedi had apparently met Abu Salem at a show in Dubai. Reportedly, Abu used his power to get Monica roles in Bollywood films. The actress also featured in 'Jodi No' with stars like Sanjay Dutt, Govinda and Twinkle Khanna.
In 2002 the actress was arrested by the Lisbon police in Portugal, for entering the country with forged documents. The couple were deported back to India in 2005 and after two years the actress was released on a bail.
In 2008 the controversial beauty queen participated in 'Bigg Boss'. After winning the audience with her gritty personality, she also participated in shows like Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and Desi Girl. The actress' most popular show after 'Bigg Boss' was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saraswatichandra'.
