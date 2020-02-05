Convicted gangster Abu Salem's lady love Monica Bedi makes a rare appearance at Mumbai airport

Actress Monica Bedi made a rare appearance at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday as she landed back in town.

The 'Big Boss 2' contestant is the ex-girlfriend of convicted gangster Abu Salem. The 51-year-old gangster was convicted on June 16, 2017. Mumbai court awarded life imprisonment to the extradited gangster in the 1993 serial blasts case. Apart from his heinous crimes, his love story with actress Monica Bedi also made it to the headlines.

Monica aka Guman from 'Saraswatichandra' looked ever so glamorous as she was papped at the airport. Monica wore her brunette locks down in tousled waves and was seen in a comfortable yet chic outfit. Clad in a melange t-shirt and joggers, she added a maroon trench coat to her ensemble.