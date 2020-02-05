Mumbai: 5 men from Uday Pathak's gang held for firing in Kurar; shooter still on the run

On February 1, a masked man had fired at two spots in Kurar village, Malad (E) after which a chit was found at each spot, demanding an extortion amount of ₹1 crore, failing which, there would be consequences. The first incident of firing was reported at 1.30pm where a bike-borne shooter fired a round at Anand Medical and Book Centre at Bhim Nagar in Kurar and around ten minutes later, a similar instance was reported from Shivaji Nagar area where a shooter fired two to three rounds at Rokadia Traders, an imitation jewellery shop.

The crime branch officials began a parallel probe with local police and immediately scrutinised the CCTV camera footage, following which they had detained three accused, based on technical evidence and eye witnesses. During their questioning, police found leads on their accomplices and arrested them from Parel and Nalasopara on Tuesday evening. “The five gang members were promised Rs 10,000 each for the job and had checked the weapon by firing it at hilly areas in Malad (E). While the shooter just fired rounds in the air, it was these men who conducted recce, selected and vetted targets, slipped on the chits in the crowded areas to spread terror,” DCP Swami said.

Kurar Police are on the lookout for the shooter and are yet to recover the country-made weapon used for the firing. Meanwhile, police have also identified other accused in the case and are likely to make the arrests soon.

In a similar attempt in 2015, a man from Pathak’s gang had fired a round on Karkeshwar Singh, an autorickshaw driver, who is also the brother of a contractor in an extortion bid. The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder (section 307), extortion (section 387) and criminal conspiracy (section 120B).