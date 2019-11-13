Man lands in jail for stalking lady in Kurar

Mumbai: Kurar police arrested a 22-year-old man for stalking and harassing his former neighbour. Police said that a Malad-based tuition teacher lodged a complaint against the accused, Sagar Dubey, 22, after he repeatedly sent her messages and harassed her with calls.

Police said, the woman, a 20-year-old tuition teacher from Kurar in Malad (E), was friends with Dubey when they were neighbours. During this time, Dubey developed romantic feelings for the woman which were not reciprocated by her.

The woman soon began ignoring Dubey and maintained a distance from him. Dubey, who was heartbroken, did not stop when the woman declined his proposal and began stalking her.

An investigating officer of the case said, Dubey would wait for hours outside the woman’s house and her work place. He would then follow her, call and message her, professing his unrequited love.

The woman, while constantly turning down his proposal, said she was not interested in him, aggravated Dubey even more.

Earlier this month, tired with Dubey’s behaviour, the woman approached Kurar Police ans registered a case of stalking against him.

Police booked Dubey under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for stalking (section 354d) and arrested him. He was later produced in a local magistrate court and was released on bail.