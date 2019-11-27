Teen abuses 12-year-old in Kurar, sent to remand home

Mumbai: A 13-year-old boy was taken in custody by the Kurar police last week after he lured a 12-year-old boy to a public garden and sodomised him.

The victim complained to his parents and the police were informed. After examining the CCTV footage outside the garden, police nabbed the juvenile accused and sent him to a remand home.

Both the boys, residents of Pathanwadi in Malad (E), would play in the garden. On November 17, when the victim was on his way to the garden, he was frisked by the teen and lured to a secluded spot in the garden.

The teen told the boy he wanted to show him a new game and partially undressed and sodomised him. Afterwards, he freed the boy, who went home traumatised and remained aloof.

Noticing the sudden change in his behaviour, the boy’s parents insisted on knowing the reason, but the boy kept mum. Finally, on November 20, he told the boy confided in his mother and told her about the shocking incident. His parents approached Kurar Police, who registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Police activated their network of informers and scrutinised the CCTV camera footage of the day when the incident occurred. The accused teen was identified and he was taken into custody on November 21 and sent to the Dongri remand home.

Police booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for unnatural sex (section 377) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.