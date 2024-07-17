Mumbai: Khazana Ghazal Festival To Honor Late Maestro Pankaj Udhas On July 26-27, PATUT To Raise Funds For Cancer And Thalassemic Children

Khazana, a Festival of Ghazals 2024 is being organised in aid of Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) & Parents Association Thalassemic Unit Trust (PATUT). |

The 23rd edition of the Khazana ghazal festival started by the late maestro Pankaj Udhas will be held on July 26 and 27, at 7:00 PM at the Trident, H Nariman Point. This is the first edition to be held after the death of Udhas and appropriately the event will be dedicated to his memory.

Farida Pankaj Udhas, president of the Parents' Association Thalassemic Unit Trust (PATUT) told newspersons on Wednesday that this year the festival will raise funds not only for cancer patients, but also for thalassemic children. She said “At the heart of this transformative movement was one man Pankaj Udhas, whose vision attracted a community of kindred spirits. He poured his heart into this cause, propelling it to unparalleled heights. He crafted a sanctuary for music enthusiasts and a stepping stone for budding talent, ensuring that the sacred stains of ghazal and the essence of Indian music continue to flourish."

Bhajan samrat and a co-founder of Khazana, Anup Jalota, shared his insights on the festival as well, “This year will prove to be a resounding success as in the past. All proceeds in terms of donations will go to charity."

Apart from Jalota, the festival will feature Talat Aziz, Vishal Bharadwaj, Rekha Bharadwaj, Kavita Seth, Papon and Hariharan. Their performances will honour the spirit of Pankaj Udhas, who taught them to face adversity with grace and dedication. Apart from the leading ghazal maestros, young ghazal singers including Priyanka Barve, Gayatri Asokan, Runna Rizvi Shivamani and many more who had performed in Khazana till date will also perform as a musical tribute to Pankaj Udhas.

The event is presented by the Trident, and Union Bank of India, with support from various partners. Radio Nasha serves as the radio partner,Hungama Digital Entertainment is the digital partner, Hungama Artist Aloud is the talent hunt partner, Minimax provides outdoor hoarding,and Kingfisher supports the event.