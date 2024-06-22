Goosebumps To Hold New Edition Of Pickles And Ghazals At Rangasharda, Bandra, Today

Inspired by Ishita’s mother, Mita Mehta, the Shah couple embarked on a journey of marketing homemade pickles to ensure that the GenZ doesn’t miss out on them. Somewhere down the journey, they found resemblance in their other passion — music — and pickles. That was the beginning of a new concept.

Does the company market only the pickles by Ishita’s mother? If no, then who else and how was the selection made?

Ishita: Classic pickles have all been formulated by my mom (Mita Mehta). The new-age pickles like Pineapple pepper pickle, Cranberry kalonji pickle have been developed by a joint effort between Mita Mehta and our in-house chef Sanjoy Solomon. All our pickles are manufactured within Goosebumps Kitchens under the supervision of Mrs Mehta.

What's the connection between ghazal and pickles? Where and how did this idea germinate?

Pinank: Both me and Ishita have always been art enthusiast and I have been learning to play flute for the last seven years. Thus, I’ve always been on the Art side of looking at things. When I was designing User experience or when playing flute or when building Goosebumps, the culture has always been the magic of doing things with hands!

Ishita: At Goosebumps, we have always cherished the Art of making Food. We have long harbored a dream of merging the realms of food and art, recognizing their unique ability to unite people and foster connections. In one attempt to do so, we are passionate about celebrating the age-old process of fermentation, which is at the heart of our pickles, in a contemporary way.

Pinank: So to answer your question on the connection between ghazals and pickles — Just like mangoes or lemons, when marinated with spices and oil, a little sun, and loads of love, transform into delectable pickles, our thoughts and ideas when mixed with emotions and rhythm, ferment into verses, Ghazals and Nazms!

Thus, Goosebumps is celebrating this beautiful process of Fermentation by bringing both their loves together in a Goosebumps Food & Ghazal Show.

Is Ishita as good at making pickles?

Ishita: Yes, I have been making pickles with my mom since childhood & have learnt all the recipes, techniques and the nuances of pickle from mom. Although, you cannot be as perfect as mom, but I do make pickles and oversees the production team in absence of mom.

Who is the primary clientele of Goosebumps?

Pinank: We have four channels of sales. Our products are catered to online customer base, corporate gifting for events and occasions, HoReCa which is Hotels, Restaurants and Catering and also in exports to different countries.

Who gave such a nice name?

Ishita: When we were starting a Pickle manufacturing company we thought what do pickles mean to us Indians and came up with a thought — ‘What chocolate is to Swiss, pickles are to India’ and what do they both give in common — ‘Goosebumps’.

This is how the name was coined by one of our dear copy writer friend Rishit Neogi.

Any plans to take Goosebumps international?

Pinank: Goosebumps, today, is being delivered in smaller packages to at least three countries at the moment. However, we are focusing more on the Indian Market currently. Therefore, no major efforts are being taken in that direction.

Fermentation: Food and Ghazal show by Goosebumps will be staged at Rangasharda, Bandra, today at 7.30 PM