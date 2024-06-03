 Students Of Culinary School, Just Appetite, Add A Mango Spin To Their Final Assignment
Shruti PanditUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Aamras Tres Leches Tub |

Just imagine a cheesecake at the end of the stick instead of an ice cream dolly… that too a Mango Biscoff Cheese Cake. That’s what we received from the students of Just Appetite, among other mango desserts curated by them. Delicious merging of the dolly and cheese cake.

Next in the offerings were Mango Bombolonis – mid-sized donuts with mango, cream and nut toppings. Softness of donuts filled with cream coupled with sweet tang of mango and crunch of nuts.

Mango Teacake

Mango Teacake |

The Raw Mango Crumble Bar was like any protein bar from the market, but with a difference. The distinct raw mango tanginess gave it the much-needed zing.

The Aamras Tres Leches Tub was a delight. Soaked in mango juice and decked up in fresh cream, this melt-in-the-mouth dessert was a pleasure to eat.

Just Appetite students were asked to design the menu, cook it, price it, and market it as an assignment. This was to ensure that they are ready to launch their patisseries when they step out with combined sense of business and baking.

