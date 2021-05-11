Mumbai: Khar bizman duped of Rs 40,800 for Remdesivir vials by man posing as Cipla Foundation employee



The accused asked the businessman to make an online payment and the injection vials would be delivered to his address. Accordingly, a payment of ₹20,400 was made to the accused, who said the transaction was failed and asked to make the payment again. Subsequently, another transaction of ₹20,400 was made towards the account of the accused, which he denied having received. When the businessman realised he was being duped, he immediately approached Khar Police and lodged a complaint on April 27.



Police booked the unidentified accused under relevant sections for cheating and began the probe. Police contacted the bank and froze the accused person's account, only to realise that there were ₹13.37 lakh deposited in the account opened with fake documents in the name of Cipla Foundation, of which ₹9.57 lakh were withdrawn, in a Patna-based bank.

Police, however, managed to freeze ₹3.80 lakh in the account and are probing the matter further, said Gajanan Kabdule, senior inspector of Khar police station.

A primary probe has revealed that the accused has duped many people from Delhi and northern parts of the country using the same modus operandi. Meanwhile, the Cipla Foundation had tweeted on April 29: “Please beware that unscrupulous fraudsters (falsely claiming as Cipla Foundation) offering supply basis advance online payments. Police are investigating and prosecuting offenders. If you are approached for such transactions, please do not transfer any funds and immediately notify the local poluce or cyber cell of such activity."