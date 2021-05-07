Gwalior: Crash-landing of plane carrying Remdesivir injections to be probed, had skidded off runway

Gwalior/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aviation experts will conduct a probe into the crash-landing of a Madhya Pradesh government plane carrying a stock of anti-viral drug Remdesivir at Gwalior airport following a technical snag, a senior official said on Friday.

The plane had crash-landed around 8.30 pm on Thursday, in which the pilot and co-pilot had suffered minor injuries. "The plane had skidded off the runway at the airport during landing. Aviation experts will probe the incident," Gwalior collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said.

Gwalior airport is the civil enclave airport at the Maharajpur Air Force station. IAF's Central Command spokesman Shantanu Singh said that the pilot, co-pilot and a crew member were given first-aid and handed over to the local administration for further medical treatment along with the boxes of Remdesivir.