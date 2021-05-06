Genetek Life Sciences to produce 30,000 vials of Remdesivir per day at Wardha, to be distributed all over Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari

At a time when the Maharashtra Government is struggling to meet the rising demand of Remdesivir vials despite repeated pleas to the Centre for increased supply, the Genetek Life Sciences on Thursday started production of these injections used in the treatment of COVID-19 in Wardha (Maharashtra).

Union Minister of Road and Highway transport Nitin Gadkari, who played a major role in getting necessary approvals, visited the company and inspected the production of Remdesivir vials. The company will produce 30,000 vials per day which will be distributed in Nagpur and other districts of Vidarbha and also rest of Maharashtra as per the requirement.