Mumbai: Kandivali MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar Inaugurates First Divyang Park For Specially-Abled Children, Offering Sensory Games And Therapy

Mumbai gets its first Divyang Park in Kandivali exclusively for specially-abled children | FPJ/ Dhairya Gajara

In a novel initiative by a member of legislative assembly, Mumbai got its first Divyang Park in Kandivali exclusively for specially-abled children. The park will provide touch-based sensory games, music therapy and dance therapy to help with the mental and physical requirements of the specially-abled children.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation stone for India’s first Divyang Park in Nagpur. The one of its kind park will accommodate 21 different types of physical and mental challenges. However, Mumbai has got its first Divyang Park as Kandivali’s MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar inaugurated this unique playing park built exclusively for the specially-abled children.

Kandivali’s MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar inaugurated unique playing park built exclusively for the specially-abled children | FPJ/ Dhairya Gajara

Kandivali MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar speaking during the inauguration | FPJ/ Dhairya Gajara

Mumbai got its first Divyang Park in Kandivali exclusively for specially-abled children | FPJ/ Dhairya Gajara

The brainchild of Bhatkhalkar, the Divyang Park has turned into the first open playing area specially meant for children with physical and mental challenges. The park which was inaugurated in Kandivali (E)’s Ashok Nagar on Friday, provides children with touch-based sensory games, music and dance therapies, a dedicated garden and a toilet for specially-abled.

Read Also WATCH: Mahatma Gandhi Seva Sangh gets national awards for work towards empowering Divyangjan

In Pics: First Divyang Park For Specially-Abled Children Offering Sensory Games And Therapy

FPJ/ Dhairya Gajara

FPJ/ Dhairya Gajara

FPJ/ Dhairya Gajara

Bhatkhalkar said, “We usually do not realise that the specially-abled children do not have gardens specially designed for them which can cater to their needs. They cannot play and enjoy in normal gardens and require such special gardens which can scientifically help their body and mind. This park will give them an opportunity to bring positive changes in their personality..”

Read Also Mumbai Restaurants Offer Special Navratri Thali For Festive Season, Check Out Details

Two years ago, Bhatkhalkar had inaugurated a Divyang Garden for the specially-a led and it became an inspiration for the Divyang Park. Since the garden has been built exclusively for the specially-abled children, other children without disabilities will not be allowed inside the park. The park is expected to cater to children with severe conditions like Celebral Palsy and Autism.