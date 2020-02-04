Mumbai: Kalyan Shaheen Baug organiser booked for holding protest without permission

Kalyan: The Kalyan Bazarpeth police has filed a case against the organiser of Kalyan Shaheen Bagh and its loud speaker owner for violating the Supreme Court guideline of using loud speakers after 10pm in Kalyan to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).
According to the police, on Sunday, the organiser Tauheer Sayyed alias Golti held the protest under the banner "Ham Bharat Ke Log". He as well as the owner of the loud speakers were booked under section 149 of the CrPC.
Police said that they had held a protest at KDMC ground in Govindwadi, Kalyan, without permission. Thereafter, police served a 149 notice to organiser on the same day. Police said that to maintain law and order, some police officials have been deployed there.
On January 1, a few politicians addressed the protesters at around 11.55pm. The women protesters went on an indefinite protest against the CAA, NRC, and National Population Register (NPR) at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Ground in Govindwadi on January 22.
