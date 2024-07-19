Mumbai: Kalyan Ring Road Project Accelerates, Set For Completion In 8 Phases |

The Rs 2,186 Crore Kalyan Ring Road project, planned by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to help people travel between Dombivli and Titwala hassle-free, has been taken on a fast track. The authorities have completed the work between Phase 4 and 7 (Durgadi Bridge to SH 35-40 Road Junction) and the stretch has been opened for traffic.

Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, during a recent meeting with MMRDA officials, instructed to take up the remaining work on war footing so that the entire stretch of 30.3 km is open for people at the earliest. He also asked the officials to acquire the land needed for the project as early as possible.

The meeting, attended by MMRDA Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Commissioner of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Dr. Indurani Jakhar and other officials, also deliberated over other issue plaguing the project to which Shinde asked them to arrive at a favourable conclusion.

Kalyan Ring Road is an ambitious project being implemented to speed up traffic in urban and rural areas of Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency. Conceptualised by Shinde, the vehicular movement within the constituency will get a new dimension.

“This project is being constructed in eight phases of which the work on Phase 4 (Durgadi Bridge to Gandhare Bridge), Phase 5 (Gandhari Bridge to Manda Junction), Phase 6 (Manda Junction to Titwala Junction) and Phase 7 (Titwala Junction to SH 35-40 Road Junction) is 95 percent complete and the remaining work is in progress,” a senior MMRDA official said.

“Similarly, the work on Phase 3 (Motha Gaon Bridge to Govindwadi Road) will be completed by 2026 while the process to acquire the land for Phase 1 (Hedutane to Shil Road) and Phase 2 (Shil Road to Mothagaon Bridge) will be completed soon so that the construction work commences. Once ready, the distance of 1 hour between Katai and Titwala will be reduced to just 15-20 minutes,” the official said and added that heavy vehicular traffic will also be diverted through this route so that there will be less burden on manoeuvring the traffic within the city.

The work on Phase 8 (Titwala SH 30-40 to Kalyan-Ahmednagar SH Goveli will be completed as early as possible. Of the total 5.86 km ring road, 3.58 km will be on surface and the remaining 2.28 km will be on stilts. The stilt portion will run parallel to Ulhas Road, where there are mangroves and marshy areas, with Coastal Regulation Zone approvals required before initiating construction.