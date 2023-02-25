Mumbai: Juvenile protection unit rescues 32 kids in 2 months

Representative image |

Over the last 60 days, the Special Juvenile Protection Unit (SJPU) which operates under the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch rescued 32 minor children who were trafficked from other states, including six from Nepal. A total of sixteen people were arrested by the unit since January, for allegedly being involved in the trafficking business, with nine FIRs being registered at various police stations in Mumbai. The police said the children were trafficked for cheap labour work or prostitution, mostly without their parents' knowledge.

𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆: 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹

“Every child has a different story when it comes to trafficking. In some cases, they are kidnapped by agents. There are also times when the children do not have guardians or parents to take accountability so these agents pick them up under the guise of getting them jobs for money and shelter. We have also seen cases where children are sold by the parents owing to poor financial conditions,” a senior official said.

𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗰𝘂𝗲 𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻

Most of the children were found to be working in small-scale industries in areas like Nagpada, Oshiwara, Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, Mankhurd, Agripada, Saki Naka, Worli, etc. SPJU raided these units frequently in order to rescue the children and apprehend the factory owners. In other cases, they were found to be washing utensils, cleaning the tables, kitchen, etc in small hotels, without any protection, proper wages or break hours.

Rescued children are usually sent to children's homes in Dongri and Mankhurd, after coordinating with the Child Welfare Commission (CWC). In case the child is capable enough to let the police know about their parents' identification, they are contacted and if it's a case of kidnapping, they are handed over to their family.

𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗶-𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝟮,𝟭𝟴𝟵 𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭

According to a National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) study, the common causes of trafficking were forced marriages, child labour, domestic help and sexual exploitation. In 2021, the Anti-Human Trafficking Units registered 2,189 cases, of which the highest number were registered in three states including Maharashtra with 320 cases, as per NCRB data.

“We try to make the case strong so the offenders get maximum punishment and sentencing for such cruel acts,” said the official.