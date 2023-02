Mumbai: Juvenile protection unit rescues 32 kids in 2 months

Representative image |

Over the last 60 days, the Special Juvenile Protection Unit (SJPU) which operates under the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch rescued 32 minor children who were trafficked from other states, including six from Nepal. A total of sixteen people were arrested by the unit since January, for allegedly being involved in the trafficking business, with nine FIRs being registered at various police stations in Mumbai. The police said the children were trafficked for cheap labour work or prostitution, mostly without their parents' knowledge.

๐—˜๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฑ ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐˜€๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜†: ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ผ๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—น

โ€œEvery child has a different story when it comes to trafficking. In some cases, they are kidnapped by agents. There are also times when the children do not have guardians or parents to take accountability so these agents pick them up under the guise of getting them jobs for money and shelter. We have also seen cases where children are sold by the parents owing to poor financial conditions,โ€ a senior official said.

๐—ฆ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—น๐˜† ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฑ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป

Most of the children were found to be working in small-scale industries in areas like Nagpada, Oshiwara, Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, Mankhurd, Agripada, Saki Naka, Worli, etc. SPJU raided these units frequently in order to rescue the children and apprehend the factory owners. In other cases, they were found to be washing utensils, cleaning the tables, kitchen, etc in small hotels, without any protection, proper wages or break hours.

Rescued children are usually sent to children's homes in Dongri and Mankhurd, after coordinating with the Child Welfare Commission (CWC). In case the child is capable enough to let the police know about their parents' identification, they are contacted and if it's a case of kidnapping, they are handed over to their family.

๐—”๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ-๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ณ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ธ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐Ÿฎ,๐Ÿญ๐Ÿด๐Ÿต ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿญ

According to a National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) study, the common causes of trafficking were forced marriages, child labour, domestic help and sexual exploitation. In 2021, the Anti-Human Trafficking Units registered 2,189 cases, of which the highest number were registered in three states including Maharashtra with 320 cases, as per NCRB data.

โ€œWe try to make the case strong so the offenders get maximum punishment and sentencing for such cruel acts,โ€ said the official.