e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNational Human Trafficking Awareness Day: Spreading awareness about crime that leaves lasting impact

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day: Spreading awareness about crime that leaves lasting impact

After Presidential Proclamation, each January has been designated National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month since 2010.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image
Follow us on

Human trafficking is the crime that leaves a lasting toll on human life, families, and communities around the world. Hence, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on January 11th brings attention to this menace.

After Presidential Proclamation, each January has been designated National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month since 2010. After the beginning of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and with an assistance of non-government organizations, National Human Trafficking Day started and is observed annually on January 11th.

Slavery in the modern day is thought to take the form of human trafficking. The use of coercion, deceit, or force to get labour or sex constitutes this unlawful crime. Traffickers entice their victims into circumstances where they are being trafficked by using violence, deceit, or false promises. Victims of trafficking frequently endure physical and/or mental abuse. In addition, they might experience isolation from the outside world, starvation, threats against family members, and sexual abuse. Threats may also be directed towards the victim's family members.

The day aims to increase public awareness of the issue of sex trafficking. Worldwide groups offer assistance to local communities, volunteer training, and awareness-raising activities every year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day: Spreading awareness about crime that leaves lasting impact...

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day: Spreading awareness about crime that leaves lasting impact...

Uttar Pradesh: Over 58 lakh students to appear for class 10, 12 board exams in 2023

Uttar Pradesh: Over 58 lakh students to appear for class 10, 12 board exams in 2023

Stunning pictures of Joshimath before it started sinking

Stunning pictures of Joshimath before it started sinking

Over 1k eunuchs apprehended by Railways to curb unauthorized entries into coaches reserved for...

Over 1k eunuchs apprehended by Railways to curb unauthorized entries into coaches reserved for...

Bengaluru: Woman, 2-year-old son killed after an under-construction metro pillar collapses in...

Bengaluru: Woman, 2-year-old son killed after an under-construction metro pillar collapses in...