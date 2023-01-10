National Human Trafficking Awareness Day: Spreading awareness about crime that leaves lasting impact...

Representational Image

Human trafficking is the crime that leaves a lasting toll on human life, families, and communities around the world. Hence, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on January 11th brings attention to this menace.

After Presidential Proclamation, each January has been designated National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month since 2010. After the beginning of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and with an assistance of non-government organizations, National Human Trafficking Day started and is observed annually on January 11th.

Slavery in the modern day is thought to take the form of human trafficking. The use of coercion, deceit, or force to get labour or sex constitutes this unlawful crime. Traffickers entice their victims into circumstances where they are being trafficked by using violence, deceit, or false promises. Victims of trafficking frequently endure physical and/or mental abuse. In addition, they might experience isolation from the outside world, starvation, threats against family members, and sexual abuse. Threats may also be directed towards the victim's family members.

The day aims to increase public awareness of the issue of sex trafficking. Worldwide groups offer assistance to local communities, volunteer training, and awareness-raising activities every year.