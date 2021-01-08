Mumbai: Junior colleges start academic lectures for FYJC

Even as the first-year junior college (FYJC) admission process is still on, junior colleges have already started regular online lectures. The colleges have still not received any clear direction from the state school education department.

A majority of the junior colleges said the admission process is still on but they cannot waste any more time. Some junior colleges have started the academic year with regular online lectures for one to two hours every day. Parag Ajagaonkar, principal of NM College, Vile Parle, said, "We began regular online lectures for FYJC because we do not want to delay the academic year. We need to complete the syllabus."

Students are being added to the online class as FYJC admissions are confirmed. Ajagaonkar said, "We are adding students to the online class as their admissions are being confirmed. This similar practice was followed every year." There are less than five per cent seats left in most junior colleges after completion of three general merit rounds and two special merit rounds.

While, some junior colleges said they will start regular online lectures from January 11. The principal of a Dadar junior college said, "We have been waiting for the state school education department to give directions regarding start of the academic year but there has been no direction. We will begin regular lectures starting from next week."