Mumbai: Jogeshwari East MLA alleges discrimination in allocation of funds by government

Image credit: @RavindraWaikar

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar from Jogeshwari East constituency has approached the Bombay High Court alleging discrimination on the part of the Maharashtra government in allocating “Maharashtra Local Development Funds” which are meant for providing basic amenities and development of basic infrastructure in the city.

The Maharashtra Government sought time to file a reply. The division bench of Justices AS Chandurkar and MW Chandwani has kept the matter for hearing after two weeks.

The government allocates funds under different heads – re-allocation of slum dwellers and their rehabilitation; development of basic infrastructure in the area of municipal corporation; and urban development in slums other than slums of backward classes. The allocation of this fund is equal to every elected representative, MLAs and Members of Legislative Council (MLCs).

The petition, filed through advocate Satish Borulkar, alleges that the present government allocated funds with “huge discrimination, showing complete favouritism for their MLAs - BJP, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and Republican Party of India (RPI), while a paltry amount of funds were allocated to other MLAs belonging to other political parties”.

It further states that the basic objective of providing civic amenities to the slum dwellers in Mumbai is lost sight of because of the “malafide action on the part of the respondents”.

Under the head re-allocation of slum dwellers and their rehabilitation, an amount of ₹11,420.44 lakh was allocated for the year 2022-23 for MLAs, MLCs and MPs. However, the “constituencies represented by the ruling party, BJP and Shiv Sena and RPI were allocated large amounts of funds” as against the constituencies represented by MLAs and MLCs of the opposition party.

For the year 2022-23, the amount allocated for urban development in slums other than slums of backward classes was ₹26,687.2 lakh and for development of basic infrastructure in the area of municipal corporation was ₹7,000 lakh.

Funds allocated in "equal portions without discrimination"

The plea has sought that the government be directed to allocate funds for providing basic amenities in the slums within the city of Mumbai and suburbs “in equal portions without discrimination” amongst members of Legislative Assembly on the basis of political parties they represent.

Further Waikar has sought that the high court quash the allocation of funds made by the government in their 2022-23 plan. Pending hearing, he has sought stay on implementation, execution and disbursement of funds.